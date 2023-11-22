New task force formed, aimed at stopping retail theft this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ready or not, the holiday season is here.

As millions head out to the stores to find that perfect gift, authorities say it is important you remain vigilant because criminals do not take a holiday.

“If you are here to commit organized retail theft, we expect to find you and arrest you and put you in jail,” continued Bobby Webre, Ascension Parish Sheriff.

The Louisiana organized retail crime task force, a combination of state, local, and federal law enforcement, is on a mission this holiday season. This new crime fighting group is taking a multifaceted approach to disrupting and dismantling organized theft groups.

“If you are thinking about committing this type of crime this year, this is not the year to do it. Next year is not the year to do it. We are putting an end to it as much as we can,” said United States Attorney MDLA, Ronald Gathe.

Sadly, the season of giving is also the season of stealing. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers lose billions of dollars each year to shoplifters.

Through the work of this new task force, having sticky fingers may land you behind bars.

“No more paying restitution, jail time will be issued,” explained Gathe.

And you won’t be alone doing your holiday shopping. You can expect the men and women in blue inside and outside of stores.

“You will see a huge presence, a lot bigger than normal in the retail areas,” added Jason Ard, Livingston Parish Sheriff.

Although the task force is made up of law enforcement agencies, they want you to play a part in keeping this shopping season safe and merchandise in the right hands this holiday season.

“We need to work together. We need to be able to stop this issue,” Ard said.

