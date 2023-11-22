Holiday pet safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Thanksgiving dinner table might be your pet’s favorite spot to sit under, but it can also be the most dangerous. Veterinarian Amanda Maciasz said she usually sees more pets brought in around the holidays at Perkins Road Veterinarian Hospital but not for good reasons.

“Typically, next week after the Thanksgiving break, we’ll start to see some pets that are having some gastritis, and their tummies are upset because they’ve gotten into some things they shouldn’t,” said Maciasz.

It might be tempting to share your Thanksgiving meal with your furry family member, but Maciasz said you should think twice.

“Our pets are such good beggars, and they really convince us they want our food and so it’s hard to resist those temptations, but really trying to minimize that is really for the best,” said Maciasz.

To be on the safe side, try to stick to your pet’s regular diet. But if you or your guests just can’t resist those puppy eyes, Maciasz said there are a few foods they can have as a little treat.

“A vegetable such as green beans or sweet potatoes or some sort of white potato at moderation is fine and maybe just a small piece of turkey,” said Maciasz.

Beware of feeding them things like turkey bones or skin, red meat, onions, stuffing, corn on the cob, grapes and any desserts. You can always be on the side of caution if you’re unsure whether your pet can have something and give them a regular treat instead. If your pets do eat something they shouldn’t, be aware of their symptoms to know when to bring them in.

“If your dog is vomiting, having some diarrhea, sometimes it even progresses to bloody diarrhea, you definitely want to get them in and get checked as soon as possible because they can dehydrate very quickly,” said Maciasz.

Maciasz says it’s not just food we should watch out for. Holiday decorations can be just as tempting and just as harmful for pets too.

“Some of our pets like to chew on ornaments and if we decorate with things like tinsel, certain materials that are string based or ribbon based, if they ingest it, it can cause GI obstructions,” said Maciasz. “I would be really careful making sure they’re not getting into things of that nature.”

If you’re getting a real Christmas tree this year, don’t let them drink the tree’s water either. Tips to make sure you don’t end up spending your holidays with Maciasz.

