Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Curious hawk spotted perched in front of traffic camera

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Gray News) – Traffic cameras are in place across the country to help officials have a bird’s eye view of the cities they oversee.

Crews with the Department of Transportation use these cameras to keep an eye on traffic and to keep drivers safe.

Apparently, a curious hawk recently wanted to get in on the action in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation posted a video on social media Tuesday of a hawk caught on camera overseeing traffic on I-94.

“Talk about a bird’s eye view!” the department wrote in the post.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources later identified the bird as a red-tailed hawk in the comments.

DNR said this type of hawk has excellent vision and can spot prey from hundreds of feet in the air.

It is commonly seen in both rural and suburban areas that have woodlands, prairies, grasslands or swamps, according to DNR.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Gonzales Police Department
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Latest News

Baton Rouge firefighters respond to a structure fire on Churchill Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Crews respond to garage fire in Baton Rouge
CONSUMER REPORTS: Safely store those holiday leftovers
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
If you haven’t started your Thanksgiving trip, you’re not alone. The busiest days are still to come
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza