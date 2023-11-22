Facebook
Crews respond to garage fire in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge firefighters respond to a structure fire on Churchill Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Baton Rouge firefighters respond to a structure fire on Churchill Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 22.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning garage fire.

A spokesman with BRFD confirmed it happened at a home in the 4000 block of Churchill Avenue near S. Acadian Thruway.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are responding to an early morning fire.
Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are responding to an early morning fire.

The fire got underway before 6:30 a.m.

A detached garage caught fire. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and is working to determine the cause.

