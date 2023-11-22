Crews respond to garage fire in Baton Rouge
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning garage fire.
A spokesman with BRFD confirmed it happened at a home in the 4000 block of Churchill Avenue near S. Acadian Thruway.
The fire got underway before 6:30 a.m.
A detached garage caught fire. No injuries were reported.
A fire investigator was called to the scene and is working to determine the cause.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.