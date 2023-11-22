Companion Animal Alliance is giving away free pet food in BR
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An animal shelter is giving away free pet food just in time for Thanksgiving.
Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) is hosting a pet food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center. The address is 3353 Riley Street.
It starts at 8 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.
Organizers say the food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
CAA hosts a pet food giveaway on the 4th Wednesday of every month.
