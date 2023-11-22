Companion Animal Alliance is giving away free pet food in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An animal shelter is giving away free pet food just in time for Thanksgiving.

Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) is hosting a pet food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center. The address is 3353 Riley Street.

It starts at 8 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Organizers say the food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

CAA hosts a pet food giveaway on the 4th Wednesday of every month.

Pet food giveaway (Companion Animal Alliance)

