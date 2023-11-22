Cloudy & cool with a chance for a passing shower on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be no travel issues across the SE U.S. today. A few peeks of sunshine are expected here locally too. It stays comfortably cool this afternoon with highs reaching the low 60°s.

A developing trough of low pressure will move through the central Gulf of Mexico Thanksgiving day into black Friday morning. This will result in overcast skies and cool temperatures. We also might see a few isolated light rain showers, especially on Thanksgiving evening.

Rain amounts will be negligible with everyone that receives rain only picking up less than 0.05″.

Improving weather conditions begin black Friday afternoon and carry over into the first half of the weekend. Our next cold front will sweep through the area on Sunday. This will produce our next likely chance for rain. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be totally ruled out, but severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue this time around.

Temperatures will take another dip for back to work and school. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40°s for the upcoming work/school week. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60°s daily. It does look to mainly be a dry week.

