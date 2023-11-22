BRFD: Man accused of setting fire to home under renovation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home that he was renovating, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The suspect, Jesse Carr, 50, is charged with simple arson.

Carr allegedly set fire to the single-family home on Jay Street near Wilbur Street on Monday, October 23, investigators said. They added that he was actively renovating the home at the time of the arson.

Authorities said a thorough investigation by the Baton Rouge Fire Department revealed evidence that strongly suggested the fire was intentionally set.

Carr was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 21, by Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators with the help of the Fugitive Task Force.

