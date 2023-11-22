Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRFD: Man accused of setting fire to home under renovation

(WITN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home that he was renovating, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The suspect, Jesse Carr, 50, is charged with simple arson.

Carr allegedly set fire to the single-family home on Jay Street near Wilbur Street on Monday, October 23, investigators said. They added that he was actively renovating the home at the time of the arson.

Authorities said a thorough investigation by the Baton Rouge Fire Department revealed evidence that strongly suggested the fire was intentionally set.

Carr was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 21, by Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators with the help of the Fugitive Task Force.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Livingston Parish fire
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 20
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible tonight
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’

Latest News

Arson on Eaton Street in Baton Rouge
Arson on Eaton Street in BR under investigation
.
No garbage collection planned for Thanksgiving in EBR
Mother moves into home for Thanksgiving
Warrick Dunn helps get mother into new home for Thanksgiving
Video courtesy: Aaron's
Mother moves into new home for Thanksgiving