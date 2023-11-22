Facebook
BRFD crews extinguish garage fire; cause under investigation

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators are working to determine how a garage caught fire at a home in Baton Rouge.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed it happened at a home in the 4000 block of Churchill Avenue near S. Acadian Thruway on Wednesday morning.

Baton Rouge firefighters respond to a structure fire on Churchill Avenue Wednesday, Nov. 22.(WAFB)
Firefighters got the first call about the fire around 6:40 a.m. and crews arrived on the scene by 6:47 a.m.

The department stated they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the detached garage.

They were able to put the fire out before it spread to the home.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and is working to determine the cause.

The garage is a total loss.

Fire investigators are working to determine how a garage caught fire at a home in Baton Rouge.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)

