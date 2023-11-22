Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BLACK FRIDAY ADS - See them here

Black Friday
Black Friday
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping?

This website has a link to the Black Friday ads for many of the most popular retailers: BlackFriday.com.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

The Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

RELATED: Black Friday in-store shopping hours released

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Gonzales Police Department
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Latest News

Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting
Companion Animal Alliance is giving away free pet food in BR
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted