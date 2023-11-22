BLACK FRIDAY ADS - See them here

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to get a head start on your Black Friday shopping?

This website has a link to the Black Friday ads for many of the most popular retailers: BlackFriday.com.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

The Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

