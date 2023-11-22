Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arson on Eaton Street in BR under investigation

Arson on Eaton Street in Baton Rouge
Arson on Eaton Street in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at a vacant home as arson.

The fire began just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, at the home on Eaton Street near Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the front and back rooms of the home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the home is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help should call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Livingston Parish fire
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 20
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible tonight
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’

Latest News

BRFD: Man accused of setting fire to home under renovation
.
No garbage collection planned for Thanksgiving in EBR
Mother moves into home for Thanksgiving
Warrick Dunn helps get mother into new home for Thanksgiving
Video courtesy: Aaron's
Mother moves into new home for Thanksgiving
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 21
Trending much cooler, keeping an eye on Thanksgiving rain chances