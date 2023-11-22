Arson on Eaton Street in BR under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at a vacant home as arson.

The fire began just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, at the home on Eaton Street near Choctaw Drive in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the front and back rooms of the home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the home is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help should call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators at (225) 389-2050.

