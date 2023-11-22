Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting

Daniel Knowles
Daniel Knowles(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges for a deadly shooting in Iberville Parish.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Daniel Knowles, 22, of White Castle, was arrested on the charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and White Castle police responded on Tuesday, Nov. 21, to a “shots fired” call on Maggio Street where they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Gonzales Police Department
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Latest News

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Fire investigators are working to determine how a garage caught fire at a home in Baton Rouge.
BRFD crews extinguish garage fire; cause under investigation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Safety tips to remember when cooking Thanksgiving
Children and adults with sensory processing disorders can take a picture with Santa, without...
Santa Claus is coming to town early to meet children and adults with sensory disorders