Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges for a deadly shooting in Iberville Parish.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Daniel Knowles, 22, of White Castle, was arrested on the charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies and White Castle police responded on Tuesday, Nov. 21, to a “shots fired” call on Maggio Street where they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.