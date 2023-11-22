APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men accused of stealing a van taken from a restaurant in Baton Rouge and then using it to steal an ATM in Prairieville.

Law enforcement stated video surveillance captured the pair removing the ATM from a store in Prairieville on Perkins Road around 1 a.m. and leaving the scene in a white van.

Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

