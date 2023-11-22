Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted

Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two men accused of stealing a van taken from a restaurant in Baton Rouge and then using it to steal an ATM in Prairieville.

Law enforcement stated video surveillance captured the pair removing the ATM from a store in Prairieville on Perkins Road around 1 a.m. and leaving the scene in a white van.

Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Gonzales Police Department
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Latest News

Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting
Companion Animal Alliance is giving away free pet food in BR
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted
Black Friday
BLACK FRIDAY ADS - See them here