Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times. (Source: WRTV)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Just hours after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, linebacker Shaquille Leonard made an appearance at his annual Thanksgiving giveaway at a church in Indianapolis, where he gave away hundreds of turkeys and side dishes.

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times.

He only played in three games last season due to injuries.

“I just wish it would have went a little different. I felt like I gave a lot to this community, gave a lot to the team. I gave a lot to the organization,” Leonard said.

He continued, “I just felt like I gave, I just feel like I should have been there through the end, I guess. You know, I think that’s one thing that I’m most hurt about. I wouldn’t mind, you know, if I had to take a back seat role or whatever the case, I just felt like I left them boys out to dry.”

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his regrets for never bringing a trophy to the area.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said they’re incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city over the past six seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Gonzales Police Department
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Latest News

Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting
Companion Animal Alliance is giving away free pet food in BR
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted
Deputies say they are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies during the investigation.
APSO: Van allegedly stolen from BR restaurant used in Prairieville ATM theft; 2 wanted