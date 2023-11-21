Wrong turn in New York leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo in New York arrested a man after making a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge, officials said.

Parcell Barquett, 41, is charged with burglary and battery parole violations, according to police.

Barquett was stopped by officers after a wrong turn was made. After being inspected by officers, Barquett was identified as a U.S. citizen who had an active arrest warrant. Officials confirmed his identity, and a Fugitive from Justice warrant for the charges listed above, CBP officers said.

“Our CBP officers work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners are pivotal in ensuring fugitives are brought to justice.”

Barquett was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department for extradition, officials added.

