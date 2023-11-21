Facebook
WBRSO: Deputies attempt to ID pair accused of theft at Dollar General

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify two women accused of theft.

They allegedly started loading two shopping carts with store merchandise. Law enforcement reported the pair then left the business without paying, loaded the merchandise into a Black Nissan, and left the store.

If anyone recognizes these individuals and/or has any information pertaining to their identities, please call WBRSO Detectives at 225-382-5200, 225-343-9234 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify two women accused of theft.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

