WBRSO: Deputies attempt to ID pair accused of theft at Dollar General

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify two women accused of theft.

According to authorities, the pair walked into a Dollar General in Port Allen on Sunday, Nov. 5 around 7:45 p.m.

They allegedly started loading two shopping carts with store merchandise. Law enforcement reported the pair then left the business without paying, loaded the merchandise into a Black Nissan, and left the store.

If anyone recognizes these individuals and/or has any information pertaining to their identities, please call WBRSO Detectives at 225-382-5200, 225-343-9234 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

