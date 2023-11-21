Tulane names David Harris new athletics director, starting in January

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - David Harris was named Tuesday (Nov. 21) as the new athletics director at Tulane University, president Michael Fitts announced.

Harris, a Baton Rouge native currently working as the athletics director at the University of Northern Iowa, will start in his new role Uptown on Jan. 3.

Harris will replace Troy Dannen, who last month announced he was ending his eight-year tenure at Tulane to take over the athletics department at the University of Washington. Harris in 2021 was named an Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Harris will oversee a Tulane athletics program fielding student-athletes competing in 17 sports. The university’s athletic facilities are also undergoing major expansions and improvements

“Central to David’s long and deep experience in collegiate athletics administration is his passion for the success of student-athletes, the value and integrity of competition and the importance of sports in uniting and inspiring students, alumni, parents, faculty, staff and fans,” Fitts said in a statement. “At Tulane, David will oversee an incredibly talented and dedicated group of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who have elevated our athletics program to a high point in its long and storied history. With this hire, the opportunities and potential are limitless.”

With Harris’ arrival in 2016, the University of Northern Iowa continued gaining national recognition for besting Power Five programs across all sports, winning 20 conference championships, having 17 “Coaches of the Year,” 28 “Players of the Year” and earning 11 NCAA tournament bids. He has helped lead record-breaking fundraising efforts and facility development at UNI, including a major renovation of the UNI-Dome, the construction of a softball hitting facility, outdoor tennis courts, a football team meeting room, an outdoor football practice field and the replacement of the playing surfaces for football and basketball/volleyball.

Harris also holds leadership roles at the NCAA and on national committees related to general athletics oversight, academic enhancement, equity and diversity, student-athlete transfers and more. He is a current member of the NCAA’s Division I Council, the NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee and Chair of the NCAA’s Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

Under Harris’ leadership, UNI student-athletes have consistently maintained GPAs and graduation rates that exceeded those of the overall student body.

“My career began supporting the academic pursuits of student-athletes and it has always been important to me to find a place that combines world-class academics with a pursuit of excellence in all of its athletic endeavors,” Harris said in the statement. “President Fitts is committed to the well-being, academic achievement and lifelong success of Tulane’s student-athletes and continuing to build an athletics program that matches the university’s nationally renowned research and academics.

“I was born and raised in south Louisiana, so I know firsthand that the city of New Orleans is an amazing community. It is the right place for my wife Felicia, who is a native of Natchez (Miss.), and I to continue to raise our family.”

Patrick Norton, Tulane’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, said Harris’ experience and enthusiasm for the AD position at Tulane were obvious from the start.

“During our athletic director search, David stood out for his exceptional vision for Tulane athletics and passionate desire to move our program forward to compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics,” Norton said. “David’s extensive knowledge, experience and leadership will be invaluable to our athletics program and the development and success of our student-athletes.”

