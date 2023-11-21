Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been identified following a shooting that left a pregnant woman and her younger sister injured early Saturday morning, November 18, according to Hammond police.

Police said the shooting happened at the Legends Sports Bistro and Billiards on Morrison Boulevard in Hammond.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jack Smith, 23, of Ponchatoula, authorities said. The warrant includes two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal discharge of a weapon, and five counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to police, witnesses identified Smith as one of the alleged shooters. Police added that they have attempted to arrest Smith at his home and workplace but were unable to find him.

One of the victims said she was hit by the gunfire at the top of her arm and at the bottom of her arm. She added that her younger sister was hit by the gunfire under her chest and was grazed on her shoulder. The younger sister remains in the ICU.

Management at the pool hall says they have fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to have all bar patrons go through a metal detector before entering.

Anyone with information that can help authorities locate Smith should contact police by calling the number (985) 277-5740 or the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish by calling the number 1-800-554-5245. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

