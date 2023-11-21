Facebook
Statewide burn ban will be lifted in Louisiana

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s statewide burn ban will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The burn ban was initially issued in August and was modified as recently as late September to give individual parishes the choice to opt out of the ban.

Officials are reminding residents that the only legal items that can be burned in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste like leaves, tree branches, and grass clippings.

Residents are not allowed to burn the below items, according to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality;

  • Plastic and other synthetic materials
  • Tires and other rubber products
  • Paints, household, and agricultural chemicals
  • Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
  • Newspaper, cardboard, and other paper products
  • Buildings and mobile homes

