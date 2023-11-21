Facebook
St. Vincent de Paul offering Thanksgiving meals at 4 locations

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent de Paul will serve a traditional holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who may be in need.

Meals will be served at four locations on Thursday, Nov. 23:

  • St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (sit down only from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m.)
  • Raising Cane’s River Center to be held in the Exhibition Hall (for sit-down meals enter from River Road or for drive-thru enter from Government Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • The McKinley High School Alumni Center at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr. (sit down only from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)
  • St. Gerard Catholic Church Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, 70805 (11:00 a.m. pick-up only on a first-come, first-served basis)

The 14th Annual Community Turkey Carving Contest will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room. The address is 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place.

Community leaders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Metro-Council Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Bishop Michael Duca, Rabbi Sarah Smiley, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, EBR Coroner Beau Clark, Retired LSU Head Gymnastics Coach D.D. Breaux, and many others, will volunteer their time to participate.

