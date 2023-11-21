Shooting in White Castle under investigation

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in White Castle.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

No other details about where the shooting happened or potential injuries were released.

WAFB has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.