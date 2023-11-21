Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey

A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey. (Credit: CPSC, Getty Images, Los Alamos National Lab, TikTok, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Deep-fried turkey is a Thanksgiving classic for some people, and a safety video uses humor to help show how not to fry your bird.

The annual PSA reminds everyone this Thanksgiving to “cook the turkey, not your home.”

The video drives home the dangers of deep frying turkeys and combines two American favorites, explosions and turkey.

“This is the coolest thing that could kill me ever,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another commenter dubbed the safety video “turkenheimer,” a play on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the name of one of the creators of the atomic bomb.

A first-timer recorded his deep frying debut and posted it to TikTok, showing the moment he almost burned his hand.

If you are frying a turkey this year, remember to thaw and dry the turkey, do not overfill the pot with hot oil and fry away from structures like your home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Livingston Parish fire
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 20
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible tonight
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
Henry Whitehorn
Former LSP head wins sheriff’s race by just 1 vote

Latest News

FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
Pete Wright volunteers at Sentara RMH each week to keep people smiling.
Paralyzed hospital volunteer spreads cheer to patients and staff
Watch a behind-the-scenes look at how the 60-foot "Celebration Gator" float is built for the...
Louisiana’s alligator float returns for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 21
Trending much cooler, keeping an eye on Thanksgiving rain chances
Shelby County Jail
Wrong turn in New York leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest