Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Rolling Stones to headline Jazz Fest this spring

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest announced Tuesday (Nov. 21) morning that the Rolling Stones will headline one of the scheduled dates this spring.

The Rolling Stones are working in their Hackney Diamonds Tour into their scheduled Jazz Fest performance and will take the stage in New Orleans on Thursday, May 2.

There will be a presale for the Rolling Stones Jazz Fest date next week on Nov. 29-30. General admission will go on sale Friday, December 1.

The Rolling Stones are currently on tour supporting their new album, also entitled “Hackney Diamonds”, that was released in October of this year. The album is the first album of original material released by the band since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang” and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who does still appear on the album with tracks that were recorded in 2019. Produced by Andrew Watt, it features guest contributions from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman.

Ticket info for Jazz Fest can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Livingston Parish fire
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 20
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible tonight
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
Henry Whitehorn
Former LSP head wins sheriff’s race by just 1 vote

Latest News

Baton Rouge social media sensation and Honda salesman, Durrell Smylie.
Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office
Moses Ware, 60, won the jackpot for the Aug. 10 Easy 5 drawing.
Trying to win millions
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry to recieve Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad. (Photo:...
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19