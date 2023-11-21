Man wanted for alleged arson in Livingston Parish
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly set a fire on Saturday, Nov. 18, officials said.
According to deputies, they were dispatched to La. Hwy. 64 near Frog’s Truck Stop for a structure fire. After the fire was extinguished, the property owner later discovered through video surveillance that the fire was intentionally set, Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed.
A man was reportedly seen setting lawn equipment on fire around 5:00 a.m.
Anyone with information contact 225-686-2241 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
