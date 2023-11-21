Facebook
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Gonzales Police Department
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested and faces at least 13 charges in connection to a shooting at a park in Ascension Parish last month.

One person died in a car crash while trying to leave the scene.

The Gonzales Police Department announced on Tuesday, Nov. 21 Tyedrius A. Parker is in law enforcement custody for his role in the shooting at Carver Park.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 8 shortly after 9 p.m., police were dispatched to multiple shots fired with multiple victims being hit at the park off of Tobey Street in Gonzales.

RELATED: More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park

Investigators report they continued to conduct interviews with parties on both sides of the altercation and execute warrants as a direct result of the incident.

Due to an unrelated incident of shots being fired in Assumption Parish, Parker was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

  • 1 count of principal to first-degree murder
  • 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder

The Gonzales Police Department is working with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on the transfer of Parker into Gonzales Police Department custody for booking on the charges listed above.

A spokeswoman with Gonzales police confirmed an abundance of physical evidence has been collected in this case. Persons of interest continue to be developed and GPD anticipates numerous arrests.

Authorities added that given the size and scope of this incident, investigators remain committed to arrests that provide the District Attorney with the best prosecutable case, ensuring the responsible parties can and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

