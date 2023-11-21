Facebook
Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole



By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

