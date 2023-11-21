Facebook
Lawmakers discuss Social Security for public servants like teachers, first responders

Lawmakers from Washington, D.C. were in the Baton Rouge area Monday, November 20, to talk about Social Security.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers from Washington, D.C. were in the Baton Rouge area Monday, November 20, to talk about Social Security.

Specifically, they were looking at how the Windfall Elimination Provision impacts the benefits of public servants like teachers and first responders.

If you turned 62 during the year 2023 and have 20 years of substantial earnings, the Windfall Elimination Provision reduces your monthly benefit by $500.

Lawmakers on a House Ways and Means Committee heard from the public about how this affects their lives.

“This challenge facing our community of retired public servants is an issue that is often unknown until one retires and can be equally challenging to address after the fact,” said Rep. Adrian Smith, a Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee.

