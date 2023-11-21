Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim Mulkey attributed her absence to “locker room issues,”(AP/WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), steamrolling Texas Southern 106-47, securing a win despite the continued absence of All-American forward Angel Reese.

Reese missed her second consecutive game, and her situation remains unclear. After the game, Coach Kim Mulkey attributed her absence to “locker room issues,” and said she would not give out more information than necessary in an effort to protect her players.

“You always have to deal with locker room issues,” Mulkey said after the game. “That’s just part of coaching. In 40 years, I can never think of a time where I didn’t have to deal with issues. That’s what coaches do. Sometimes y’all know about them and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you want to know more than you’re entitled to know. I’m going to protect my players. Always.”

The LSU women’s basketball team was dominant Monday night.

Reese was benched during the second half of the team’s 109-79 win over Kent State last week. Mulkey called that benching a coach’s decision.

On Friday, Reese did not travel with the team for a game at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. Mulkey refused to divulge why she was not on that trip.

“It’s very obvious Angel was not in uniform,” Mulkey said Friday. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner rather than later. I’m not gonna answer anymore. That’s it. That’s all y’all need to know.”

Reese has only posted one time publicly since speculation surrounding her absence began.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” she posted on X Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 20 Colorado knocks off No. 1 LSU to open the season
Former LSU players & coaches recall what it was like to play for Saban at LSU.
The Nick Saban dynamic
Tim Brando joins WAFB's John Eads to talk about the big matchup as the Tigers take on the Tide...
Tim Brando talks about LSU's big matchup in Tuscaloosa
Fireworks went off after the unveiling of the new "Intimidator" in Alex Box Stadium during the...
Fans invited to ring ceremony for 2023 LSU Baseball National Champions
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
Top-ranked Tigers host exhibition games