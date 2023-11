Ice skating returns to Baton Rouge for 2 weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual holiday tradition is returning to the Capital Area to help families and friends create lasting winter memories Louisiana doesn’t often provide.

According to officials, tickets to Ice Skating on the River went on sale Tuesday, Nov. 21. The event sees the Raising Cane’s River Center transformed into a “winter wonderland” for two weeks in late December.

Ice Skating on the River kicks off at the river center on Monday, Dec. 18, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 31. The public can purchase a ticket to ice skate for 75- minutes on the following dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 18 - 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 - Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or at the River Center Box Office on River Road. Each ticket costs $21 for a 75-minute session and includes a skate rental. Spectators do not need to tickets.

More details are available on the Raising Cane’s River Center website.

