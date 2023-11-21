Facebook
How much do small businesses rely on holiday shoppers for annual revenue?

(Pexels | https://www.pexels.com/photo/love-paper-bags-with-sale-text-5926462/)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many small businesses in the Capital Area are buckling down and going full steam ahead into the holiday season. Many businesses are going into the week with Black Friday sales and are gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

Dave Charest, an expert with Constant Contact, said they polled 500 small businesses across the U.S. from several industries. They found that the holiday season is a critical time for small businesses to acquire new customers, but they could be doing more to activate those customers in 2024.

The study shows that 75% of retail/e-commerce businesses rely heavily on holiday sales to meet their annual revenue goals. It also revealed that 73% of consumers want to shop small to support their community.

RELATED: Residents urged to shop local during Small Business Saturday

Luke Lognion, is the Co-owner of BRASS in downtown Baton Rouge and he expects sales to double or triple for November and December.

When you come out and shop, he said you’re not only supporting him but more than 50 different local artists and makers who have their items in the shop.

From t-shirts, pottery, jewelry, and art prints, to items from your kitchen and bar, you can find a little bit of everything at BRASS.

“The biggest message is thinking about the little guys,” said Lognion. “Think about the local shops that rely on the end of year sales, the Christmas sales, the holiday sales to make it throughout the slow months of the next year. So just keep that in mind support local, keep your dollars local, and shop a lot.”

Hannah Disheroon is a graphic designer at The Hope Shop. You may have stumbled upon her fair trade shop walking down Government St. They carry ethical artesian goods and work with local refugee women who make a lot of their jewelry. They also work to make sure their artisians receive fair wages and that they work in safe conditions. Disheroon said they rely on the holidays for a lot of their funding.

“I think it’s very important to shop small and locally,” she said. “It gives an opportunity for shoppers to give back twice. Once to your loved one and once to someone in need. It definitely helps your immediate community and it creates a sustainable force for everyone involved.”

Some of the most sold items include decor, hand-crafted jewelry, kids’ items, and kitchen essentials.

