Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: Two children drown in apartment pool

A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child, officials said.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 3-year-old boy taken to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning in an apartment complex pool has died.

The child’s obituary states he passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, emergency officials were contacted Thursday, Nov. 9, about two young children being found in a pool around 7:15 p.m. at the Regency Club Apartments on Southfork Avenue.

Officials said the children’s mother fell asleep, and they left the apartment without her knowledge. They added that the family eventually found the children in the pool, pulled them out, and called 911.

A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.(WAFB)

Emergency officials performed CPR on both children, and they were taken to the hospital.

Officials said hospital personnel pronounced the 4-year-old girl dead.

A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
Livingston Parish fire
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 20
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible tonight
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
Henry Whitehorn
Former LSP head wins sheriff’s race by just 1 vote

Latest News

Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade
Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and country singer Alex Smith are bringing Louisiana to the streets...
Amanda Shaw, Alex Smith arrive in NYC for Macy's Parade
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Louisiana's Celebration Gator that will roll through New York...
Louisiana's Celebration Gator sneak peek
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving