Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

