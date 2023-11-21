Brown Oyster Stew In Pastry Shells

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most early oyster recipes in New Orleans, including stewed oysters, deviled oysters and oyster patties, called for cream thickened with flour rather than dark-brown roux. At some point the richness of flour browned in oil or butter gave a new dimension to the classic oyster stew recipe and cooks then had an option.

Ingredients:

2 dozen fresh-shucked oysters

2 quarts oyster liquid

6 pastry shells

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 cup flour

½ cup minced andouille sausage

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

¾ cup sliced green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to tast

Method:

Have your seafood supplier reserve 2 quarts of oyster liquid for you in advance. NOTE: If oyster liquid is not available, purchase one extra pint of oysters and purée in a blender with 1½ quarts cold water. Bake pastry shells according to package directions then set aside. In a heavy-bottomed saucepot, heat oil over medium-high heat.

Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add andouille, onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Slowly add oyster liquid and whisk until well blended. Remember that once fresh oysters are added, natural juices will thin out stew.

Simmer 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add oysters and cook until edges of oysters are curled, but not overcooked. Add green onions and parsley then season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Place pastry shells on a serving platter then ladle a generous serving of oyster stew into center of each pastry shell. Serve as an appetizer or entrée

