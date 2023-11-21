APSO Christmas Crusade program accepting applications for children

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - For families who may need a little help putting gifts under the Christmas tree this year, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to help.

Sheriff Bobby Webre’s 2023 Christmas Crusade Program is underway.

Organizers say the program is in its 26th year and has provided thousands of kids with toys for Christmas. It helps disadvantaged children, from newborns to 12 years of age in Ascension Parish.

Residents living in Ascension Parish who need help purchasing toys for Christmas are encouraged to apply. Approved applicants will be notified by letter.

Click here to download a printable application.

The deadline to apply to the sheriff’s Christmas Crusade has been extended through Friday, Nov. 24.

You can pick up and return an application at any of the following sheriff’s office locations:

LOCATION ADDRESS Gonzales Business Office 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales Donaldsonville Business Office 300 Houmas St., E, Donaldsonville Hickley M. Waguespack Center 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville District 1 Substation 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville District 2 Substation 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales District 3 Substation 38567 Highway 42, Prairieville

You can drop applications off during the following days and times:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Sgt. Misty Turner via email at mturner@ascensionsheriff.com or by phone at (225) 621-8827.

