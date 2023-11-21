11 inmates in WBR recieve their GEDs during ceremony

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Eleven inmates in West Baton Rouge Parish were presented with their GED on Tuesday, November 21, during a graduation ceremony.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office presented the inmates with their GEDs as a result of the HiSET program. It educates incarcerated offenders and helps them obtain their GEDs.

During the graduation ceremony, chief of corrections Steve Jude and Chief of Staff Kevin Devall congratulated the inmates for their hard work and dedication.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes credited the Louisiana Department of Corrections Education Department for their partnership in helping to make the graduation possible.

