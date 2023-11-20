Facebook
Woods fire contained in Livingston Parish; public asked to avoid area

Highway 63 is shutdown in Livingston Parish between Highway 42 and Highway 444 as officials respond to a wildfire on Nov. 20.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish are battling a woods fire that started burning on the afternoon of Monday, November 20.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the flames are burning on Highway 63 north of Highway 444. Highway 63 is shut down between Highway 42 and Highway 444.

Officials said approximately 200 acres are involved. The fire is contained at this time, and fire breaks have been cut around the entire perimeter.

People are being asked to avoid the area around the fire until further notice. Officials said there is still a heavy smoke presence.

Crews from the Louisiana Forestry Department, the Livingston Fire Protection District 2, the Livingston Fire Protection District 6, the Livingston Fire Protection District 7, the Livingston Fire Protection District 9, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have also responded to the scene.

Members of the public are being reminded that Livingston Parish remains under a burn ban and that it doesn’t take much for a fire to get out of control.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

