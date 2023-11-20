Facebook
“Tiny Homes” going up along Burbank Drive

"Tiny Homes" located on land along the east side of Burbank Drive.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of “tiny homes” recently placed in a wooded area along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge will be used as rental properties, the owner says.

Four homes are being placed on individual lots that measure about 530 square feet each, said East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy Building Official Bill Pousson.

"Tiny Homes" located on land along the east side of Burbank Drive.
They are located on land along the east side of Burbank Drive between The Shed BBQ restaurant and Lee Drive, about 5 miles from LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

Pousson said the property is located in wetlands and the developer received approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to place the homes there.

The property owner says he has still not decided whether to use the homes as long-term rentals or if he will offer them as short-term Airbnb rentals.

"Tiny Homes" located on land along the east side of Burbank Drive.
There is still more work to do in order to complete the project including elevating the homes and placing them on permanent foundations.

