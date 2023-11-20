Facebook
Three of four teens on trial for death, carjacking of Linda Frickey plead guilty

By FOX 8 Staff
Nov. 20, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three of the four teenagers involved in the death and carjacking of Linda Frickey over a year ago in Mid-City have pleaded guilty Monday (Nov. 20) to the charge of attempted manslaughter.

Monday was also scheduled to be day one of the trial.

Briniyah Baker, 17, Lenyra Theophile, 16, and Mar’Qel Curtis will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Not included in the guilty pleas was 18-year-old John Honore.

All four teens had been charged as adults facing second-degree murder with the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Frickey, 73, was a Westwego resident who died from blunt force injuries after she was carjacked on Bienville Street.

