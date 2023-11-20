Facebook
Southern University Law Center chancellor to speak at BR Press Club

Southern University Law Center.
Southern University Law Center.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The chancellor of the Southern University Law Center (SULC), John K. Pierre, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

Pierre is expected to discuss how the SULC engages external organizations to develop experiential learning opportunities on Monday, Nov. 20. 

Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering.

Lunch, which is a sit-down meal served at 12:15 p.m.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. 

