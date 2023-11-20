Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Republicans win all 3 statewide races

Latest News

IRS Criminal Investigation released tips to protect you from romance scams.
70k people praying for love, fall prey to romance scam, FTC report reveals
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews upcoming game against Texas A&M, recaps victory over Georgia State
Bonhams said the "once-in-a-lifetime" Crown Auction exhibition will open Jan. 11, 2024, with a...
‘The Crown’ auction will feature costumes, props and furniture from the hit Netflix show
Pictured is the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101...
Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library undergoes renovations, forcing partial closure