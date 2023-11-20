Facebook
See which capital region restaurants are accepting reservations for Thanksgiving

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse will be open Thanksgiving to serve a 3-course menu featuring a...
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse will be open Thanksgiving to serve a 3-course menu featuring a traditional style Herb-Roasted Turkey, Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye.(Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar)
By Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If your family prefers to wine and dine on Thanksgiving instead of doing all of the work yourself, this list is for you. Several restaurants in Baton Rouge area will be open turkey day.

A few restaurant’s, like Sullivan’s Steakhouse will offer a fixed menu and price. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse will be serving a 3-course Thanksgiving meal. Pizza Art Wine is offering a special 4-course meal.

Here’s a list from the reservation website Open Table:

  • Sullivan’s Steakhouse - Baton Rouge (Open Thanksgiving 11am - 8pm)
  • Texas de Brazil - Baton Rouge (Open Thanksgiving 11am - 9pm)
  • Fleming’s Steakhouse - Baton Rouge (Open Thanksgiving 11am - 10pm)
  • Pizza Art Wine (Open Thanksgiving 11am - 10pm)
  • The Little Village - Airline (Open Thanksgiving 11am - 3pm)
  • BRQ (Serving holiday meals 10:30am - 4:30pm)
  • The Gregory at The Watermark (Serving holiday meals 11am to 2pm)
  • Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine (Serving holiday meals 11am to 2pm)

To ensure a table, most restaurants suggest making reservations.

