Residents urged to shop local during Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge area are being urged to shop local during Small Business Saturday.

Multiple businesses are offering special deals and promotions for the occasion on Saturday, November 25.

Listed below are some of the special Small Business Saturday hours, deals, and promotions that you can expect at local businesses:

Sweet Baton Rouge in East Baton Rouge Parish: The first 50 people will receive a Sweet Baton Rouge emblem bag that will be good for 40% off on Small Business Saturday in addition to one a month for a year.

Electric Depot in East Baton Rouge Parish: There is a local pop-up market planned at the Electric Depot on Government Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Small Business Saturday. Local vendors will be set up for people to shop small.

Brian’s Furniture in West Baton Rouge Parish: Shoppers can shop tax-free all day and will get a bottle of Brian’s Furniture hot sauce with every purchase.

Brittany Weaver Insurance Agency in West Baton Rouge Parish: Get free chip repairs on windshields between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. by Glass America. People can also participate in a gift card raffle and giveaways.

Mia Rose Designs in West Baton Rouge Parish: People can get a free gift with a purchase while supplies last.

For more information about deals and promotions at West Baton Rouge Parish small businesses during Small Business Saturday, click here.

To search for more small businesses in the Baton Rouge area participating in Small Business Saturday, click here.

