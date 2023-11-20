Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Residents can get help to elevate their homes in Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee
Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Livingston Parish can apply for flood mitigation assistance.

According to government officials, there are federally funded grants available for residents interested in elevating their homes or acquisition.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant can reach out to Amanda Darnielle or Susan Abels with the Livingston Parish Grant Department. For more information. Their contact information is (225) 686-3018 or lpgrants@lpgov.com.

The deadline to submit an application to be considered for a grant is 5 p.m. on Friday, December 15.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Livingston Parish fire
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish; highway shut down
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Three of four teens plead guilty in death, carjacking of Linda Frickey
Widening of I-10 over City Park Lake to begin in late Nov.
Governor and First Lady Edwards Meet with Governor-Elect and Mrs. Landry at Louisiana...
Louisiana’s governor and governor-elect meet to discuss transition
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Sen. Regina Barrow's Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov....
Sen. Barrow hosts food giveaway event