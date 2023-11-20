Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish; highway shut down

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish are battling a woods fire that is burning on the afternoon of Monday, November 20.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the flames are burning on Highway 63 north of Highway 444. Highway 63 is shut down between Highway 42 and Highway 444.

People are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

