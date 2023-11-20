Facebook
Firefighters battle woods fire in Livingston Parish; highway shut down

Highway 63 is shutdown in Livingston Parish between Highway 42 and Highway 444 as officials respond to a wildfire on Nov. 20.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Livingston Parish are battling a woods fire that is burning on the afternoon of Monday, November 20.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the flames are burning on Highway 63 north of Highway 444. Highway 63 is shut down between Highway 42 and Highway 444.

People are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

