Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRPSS ‘Listen and Learn’ tour continues at McKinley Alumni Center

(Pexels/Pixabay via MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is continuing its “Listen and Learn” tour, an initiative that aims to empower the community to have their voices heard.

On Monday, Nov. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can stop by the McKinley Alumni Center to participate in the town hall style meeting. The address is 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Education leaders say the meetings are designed for families and stakeholders to voice their concerns, offer feedback, and collaborate on actionable solutions about important issues affecting the education system.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse is expected to attend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

State Dept. of Education releases 2023 performance scores for La. public schools
Ascension Parish School Board meeting.
Ascension Parish School Board approves new attendance zones, stipend for employees
File image of classroom
La. students earn record scores on AP tests
Parents, staff, students encouraged to come to ‘Listen and Learn Tour’ with EBR schools