EBRPSS ‘Listen and Learn’ tour continues at McKinley Alumni Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is continuing its “Listen and Learn” tour, an initiative that aims to empower the community to have their voices heard.

On Monday, Nov. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can stop by the McKinley Alumni Center to participate in the town hall style meeting. The address is 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

Education leaders say the meetings are designed for families and stakeholders to voice their concerns, offer feedback, and collaborate on actionable solutions about important issues affecting the education system.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse is expected to attend.

