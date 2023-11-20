Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library undergoes renovations, forcing partial closure

Information provided by Livingston Parish Library:

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library will be partially closed starting Nov. 20 for a major capital outlay project, according to Livingston Parish Library Director Michelle Parrish.

The project will entail ripping up the existing carpet, performing preventative moisture mitigation on the slab, and laying down new carpet.

This project will require a temporary closure to the south half of the library, Parrish said. This is the side facing U.S. Highway 190 (Florida Boulevard) and includes the front circulation desk, the collection spaces, reading areas, and the glass hallway leading to the Computer Lab.

The north half of the building — which includes the Computer Lab, Idea Lab, and study rooms — will remain open under normal hours of operation.

While library leaders anticipate the branch to fully reopen in early January, unforeseen obstacles may push back that timetable.

“We understand that this partial closure will be an inconvenience for many of our patrons who depend on our libraries, and that is why we made sure we could keep half of the branch open,” Parrish said. “But please know that this capital outlay project is necessary to prevent greater, more expensive issues — and therefore, longer closures — down the road.

“The north half of the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will be open under normal hours of operation, so we encourage anyone needing services from this branch to visit during those hours. We also urge anyone affected by this partial closure to reach out to us so we can address those concerns.

“Additionally, patrons can visit any of our other four branches, which will be unaffected by this project, and our digital catalog, which remains available at www.mylpl.info. As always, we greatly appreciate the community’s patience and willingness to work with us.”

Some staff members will remain at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch during the project, while others will be sent to the system’s other branches, Parrish said.

Patrons should keep the following information in mind:

Parking will be limited to the north lot (Computer Lab side).

Browsing in the library will not be possible while the project is ongoing, but patrons will be able to pick up holds from a “mini” circulation desk in the Computer Lab.

Checkout items due back to the Denham Springs-Walker Branch starting Nov. 20 will be given extended return dates until the branch is fully reopen.

Computer Lab, Idea Lab, and study rooms will remain open and available as normal. However, both meeting rooms will be closed to the public.

There will be no programs at the branch while the project is ongoing.

Staff will be able to assist with any reference questions and other library services (databases, placing holds, copying and printing, program registration at other branches, etc.). However, faxing services will not be available.

The book drop-off box on the south side of the building will be locked and unused while the project is ongoing. The drop-off box on the north side will be available as normal.

