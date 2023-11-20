Crews to lock public bathrooms at Ascension Parish parks due to vandalism cases

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An “overwhelming” number of vandalism cases is causing big problems for public bathrooms at parks and facilities in Ascension Parish.

The vandalism cases have happened in recent months, according to parish officials.

Because of the ongoing problems, crews will lock all public restrooms at parks and other public facilities. The bathrooms will only be opened during a parish-sponsored event.

The closures could last until measures can be put in place to catch and prosecute those responsible for the vandalism cases, officials said. They added that they can’t afford to continue to keep spending time and resources to make repairs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.