Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crews to lock public bathrooms at Ascension Parish parks due to vandalism cases

Vandalism at public bathrooms
Vandalism at public bathrooms(Ascension Parish officials)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An “overwhelming” number of vandalism cases is causing big problems for public bathrooms at parks and facilities in Ascension Parish.

The vandalism cases have happened in recent months, according to parish officials.

Because of the ongoing problems, crews will lock all public restrooms at parks and other public facilities. The bathrooms will only be opened during a parish-sponsored event.

The closures could last until measures can be put in place to catch and prosecute those responsible for the vandalism cases, officials said. They added that they can’t afford to continue to keep spending time and resources to make repairs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
LSU vs. Georgia State
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll
2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Livingston Parish fire
Woods fire contained in Livingston Parish; public asked to avoid area
"Tiny Homes" located on land along the east side of Burbank Drive.
“Tiny Homes” going up along Burbank Drive
Programs aimed at helping expecting moms reach full term after new report gives Louisiana a failing grade
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 20
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late today/tonight