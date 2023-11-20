Brian Kelly to preview upcoming game against Texas A&M, recap victory over Georgia State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head coach of the LSU Tigers is expected to preview the team’s regular-season finale in Tiger Stadium this weekend.

LSU will face off against Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.

During a news conference scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20, Brian Kelly will also discuss the Tigers’ 56-14 victory over the Georgia State Panthers this past weekend.

The LSU Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday. They’re currently ranked at No. 14.

