Black Friday in-store shopping hours released
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stores are getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year—Black Friday.
Most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many of them will re-open early the next morning for shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday sales.
Black Friday stores hours are listed below:
|STORE
|THANKSGIVING DAY STORE HOURS
|BLACK FRIDAY STORE HOURS
|Walmart
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Best Buy
|Closed
|6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Target
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Kohl’s
|Closed
|5 a.m.
|Lowe’s
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Sam’s Club
|Closed
|Regular store hours
|JC Penney
|Closed
|5 a.m.
|Macy’s
|Closed
|6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Game Stop
|Closed
|7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Home Depot
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Costco
|Closed
|9 a.m.
|Joann
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Belk
|Closed
|7 a.m.
|Tractor Supply
|Closed
|6 a.m.
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|Closed
|5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Dollar General
|7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|7 a.m.
|Michael’s
|Closed
|7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Academy
|Closed
|5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Five Below
|Closed
|8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Family Dollar
|8 a.m.
|8 a.m.
|Walgreens
|Regular store hours
|Regular store hours
|Nordstrom
|Closed
|9 a.m.
|Bass Pro Shop / Cabela’s
|8 a.m.
|5 a.m.
|Big Lots
|7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|6 a.m.
|Petsmart
|Closed
|7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Build-A-Bear
|Closed
|6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Conn’s Home Plus
|Closed
|7 a.m. - Midnight
|Pep Boys
|Store hours vary by location
|8 a.m.
|World Market
|Closed
|7 a.m.
|Ashley
|Closed
|7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Barnes and Noble
|Closed
|8 a.m.
|Old Navy
|Closed
|Midnight - 11 p.m.
|Petco
|Closed
|8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Office Depot / Office Max
|Closed
|9 a.m.
|Ulta
|Closed
|6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
|Harbor Freight
|Closed
|7 a.m.
|Dillard’s
|Closed
|9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
The full list of Black Friday 2023 store hours and online sales can be found here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.