Black Friday in-store shopping hours released

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stores are getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year—Black Friday.

Most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but many of them will re-open early the next morning for shoppers to take advantage of Black Friday sales.

Black Friday stores hours are listed below:

STORETHANKSGIVING DAY STORE HOURSBLACK FRIDAY STORE HOURS
WalmartClosed6 a.m.
Best BuyClosed6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
TargetClosed6 a.m.
Kohl’sClosed5 a.m.
Lowe’sClosed6 a.m.
Sam’s ClubClosedRegular store hours
JC PenneyClosed5 a.m.
Macy’sClosed6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Game StopClosed7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Home DepotClosed6 a.m.
CostcoClosed9 a.m.
JoannClosed6 a.m.
BelkClosed7 a.m.
Tractor SupplyClosed6 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting GoodsClosed5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Dollar General7 a.m. - 10 p.m.7 a.m.
Michael’sClosed7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
AcademyClosed5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Five BelowClosed8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Family Dollar8 a.m.8 a.m.
WalgreensRegular store hoursRegular store hours
NordstromClosed9 a.m.
Bass Pro Shop / Cabela’s8 a.m.5 a.m.
Big Lots7 a.m. - 9 p.m.6 a.m.
PetsmartClosed7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Build-A-BearClosed6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Conn’s Home PlusClosed7 a.m. - Midnight
Pep BoysStore hours vary by location8 a.m.
World MarketClosed7 a.m.
AshleyClosed7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Barnes and NobleClosed8 a.m.
Old NavyClosedMidnight - 11 p.m.
PetcoClosed8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Office Depot / Office MaxClosed9 a.m.
UltaClosed6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Harbor FreightClosed7 a.m.
Dillard’sClosed9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The full list of Black Friday 2023 store hours and online sales can be found here.

