Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Moore
Man charged with 2nd-degree rape, attempted human trafficking
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
Republicans win all 3 statewide races
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches as her team plays South Carolina during the first half of an...
LSU gets victory over Southeastern without Angel Reese
Polls have closed for November 18 election in Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police identify person killed in shooting on Dougherty Drive
Authorities say the body of Shakeira Yvonne Rucker was found Saturday in a storage unit in...
Body of missing woman found in storage unit belonging to estranged husband, police say
2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting