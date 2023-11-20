2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a double shooting Sunday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 10000 block of E. Tampa Drive around 9 p.m.

Emergency responders say the two teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No word yet on a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

