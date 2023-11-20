2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a double shooting Sunday night.
According to officials, the shooting happened in the 10000 block of E. Tampa Drive around 9 p.m.
Emergency responders say the two teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No word yet on a suspect or motive.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
