2 teens injured in Sunday night shooting

Emergency officials responded to a double shooting Sunday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a double shooting Sunday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 10000 block of E. Tampa Drive around 9 p.m.

Emergency responders say the two teens were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No word yet on a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

